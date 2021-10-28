flu-vaccination-begins-with-the-threat-of-an-epidemic-more-intense-than-in-other-years

The flu vaccination campaign has started with an ambitious goal: to exceed last year’s coverage, which was already a 50% higher than the previous one. The Ministry of Health claims that 75% of those over 65 receive the puncture (last year it was 67, 7%), the same percentage that it aims to reach with the toilets (62% in the previous campaign) and, at least, a 60% in pregnant women (61, 9% in 2020) and people at risk for chronic diseases. Health authorities fear that this season’s flu epidemic will be more serious than in previous years, after there were practically no cases in 2020.

The recommendations approved by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System emphasize increasing coverage “due to the synergistic effect observed between the influenza virus and SARS-CoV-2”, which multiplies “by two the risk of death in case of coinfection” . The objectives of the campaign are, due to their vulnerability, those over 65 years, pregnant women and people with diseases such as diabetes, obesity or oncological diseases, among others. It is also promoted among health workers for their contact with these patients at risk and in institutionalized people (in places such as residences or prisons).

To receive the vaccine in most of the autonomous communities you have to ask appointment at the health center. Among those over 70 years of age, the third prick of the coronavirus is being simultaneously injected, which is injected at the same time, but in different arms.

The European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) issued a note this week warning that this season can be especially dire for the elderly. The circulation of a variant of the virus has already been observed in Croatia with a greater presence than normal at this time, which “disproportionately” affects the elderly and for which vaccines are “less effective”. “The early detections of subtype A (H3N2) are an indication that the next flu season could be serious, although we cannot know with certainty how it will be”, explains in the note Pasi Penttinen, director of the ECDC flu program.

Although it remains to be seen what happens, this warning should serve to increase vaccination, in the opinion of Iván Sanz Muñoz, responsible for Virological Surveillance of the National Flu Center of Valladolid. “Flu vaccines are always suboptimal because they are done months in advance. The virus mutates a lot and it is not uncommon to see these variants, but they are good for avoiding hospitalizations and deaths ”, he points out. His reasoning is that, whether or not the effectiveness of the vaccine decreases, the more people at risk receive it, the more serious cases will be avoided.

In that sense, this expert is not optimistic. In the past season there was a much greater response than in the previous ones due to the fear of the covid. “But in this one it seems that the pandemic is ending and people downplay the importance of getting vaccinated, I don’t think we will reach the figures of 2020,” he says.

Mask, hygiene and distance

ECDC also insists on promoting non-pharmacological interventions that have been shown to slow the spread of the virus. “Physical distancing and hygiene measures can effectively slow the spread of the flu. This is especially important to consider in places like nursing homes and healthcare settings. Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and influenza also provide good protection against serious diseases ”, says Penttinen.

The foreseeable flu epidemic this autumn-winter will arrive in exceptional conditions. “Last year there were no cases and the immune systems may be more unprotected. Now we are seeing a lot of colds after months without them. Something similar can happen with the flu ”, adds Sanz. He does not believe that what happened in 2020 will be repeated, when the influenza virus practically did not circulate. “This was due to various circumstances that converged: masks, safety distance, fewer social relationships, which are already relaxing.”

Both Sanz and the Ministry of Health itself insist on keeping the masks in indoors until the winter virus season is over. “Although they will not serve to prevent the flu epidemic, it will probably cushion it and we will get fewer infections, and therefore fewer hospitalizations and deaths,” says this doctor.