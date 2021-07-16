Fluid components are starting to arrive in Microsoft Teams

A few years ago Microsoft started talking about its Fluid Framework platform and it was already heralded as a revolution in Office. It’s now that we start to see its arrival in different areas of Office apps and it really looks like the future. The next app to receive it is Microsoft Teams.

The teams will present the Fluid components very soon

It should be noted that this has nothing to do with the design (This is FluentUI), it is a way of working on the same document and we have already seen this in Whiteboard and other Microsoft applications. This will allow multiple people to work in the same Teams area at the same time. Before it was unthinkable that two people would edit a document, now it can be extrapolated to any domain.

These smooth components in Teams chat allow users to send a message with a board, action items, or list that can be edited by multiple people at the same time and can in the future be shared between Office applications such as ‘Outlook. Users can quickly work in Teams and share ideas by copying and pasting components in Teams discussions. These fluid components are accessible on both desktops and mobile devices.

Steps on the desktop

Go to the area where you are writing a chat message and click on Insert Live Components just below the area. Select the type of component you want to insert into the message. (Make sure the box is empty, with no other text, when doing this.) Enter the content in the component. Change the permissions if necessary. When you’re ready, send the message.

Steps on the smartphone

Choose Composition options from the + menu, then choose Components and select the type of component you want. Write some content and when you’re ready, select Submit.

With Fluid components, users can think, create, and decide together, while having fewer meetings and minimizing the need for long discussion threads. The fluid components will begin to be deployed in mid-August and are expected to be completed by the end of August.