Fly species fossil: fossil of fly species found in the ancient lake sediments of the Messel pit

Scientists have recovered fossils of a fly dating back 47 million years at the bottom of the ancient Messel Pit lake, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Surprisingly, a fraction of the food eaten before death was also found in the fossil of this fly. This scientific team was led by Fridge Grimson from the University of Vienna, which includes scientists and researchers from different countries.

Pollen found in the stomachs of flies, curiosity of scientists

Scientists have yet to find the species of this fossil fly. However, pollen from various plants was found in its stomach, which was eaten by this fly before it died. This should give scientists a lot of information on how rare insect moths are consumed and consumed, the ecosystem at the time, and pollen-sucking flies.

There was a close relationship between plants and flies

Not only did this fly attract scientists, but also the food stuffed inside his stomach. Scientists can detect the relationship between the fly and plants using fossil pollen from the fly’s stomach. This finding is the subject of much discussion due to the presence of pollinators all over the world.

The role of flies revealed 4.7 million years ago

In modern times, bees, butterflies and eyebrows are known as specific pollinators (flower pollen eaters). These flies have a special role in feeding flowers. Frieser Grierson of the Department of Botany, University of Vienna, University of Vienna, said, “The rich pollen material we found in the belly of the fly suggests that flies were feeding and carrying pollen 47 million ago. years.

Pollen found in these plants from the stomach of a fly

They reported that the pollen extracted from the stomach of this fly contained the juice of the flowers of cereals such as decodon (watervillo) and parthenoscius (virgin ivy). Currently, watervillow is a small shrub that thrives in shallow water along wetlands or by the lake. At the same time, Virgin Ivy is also in a similar area. Grierson said it’s possible the fly survived long-haul flights between food sources. Therefore, its fossil is recovered from the sediments of this lake.