Focus on talents or support workers during the pandemic, which are the keys to Sanofi’s recognition as a major employer

Sanofi has received the renowned Top Employer Spain 2021 certification, which recognizes the company as one of the best employers in Spain. In this way, Sanofi has established itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country. The Top Employers Institute, the international organization that issues this certification, highlights the human resources practices and policies of the group’s Spanish subsidiary, which employs 1,347 people of 41 different nationalities.

“We have been recognized as a Top Employer for four consecutive years, which is an honor and an achievement since the Top Employers Institute only evaluates the most excellent companies in the field and, of all, only a few obtain this prestigious certification, ”says Carme Jordà, Director of Human Resources at Sanofi Iberia. For Jordà, the recognition values ​​“our attention to people” and is the result of “the strategic role played by the field of human resources in the company, which constantly works to create the best working environment”.

The company was also recognized internationally with Top Employer Europe 2021 and Top Employer Global 2021 certifications for the fourth and third consecutive year, respectively. The Global Top Employer 2021 is a recognition that extends to Sanofi subsidiaries in 24 * countries in 4 regions (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East). In this way, the company becomes one of the 16 companies recognized in the world with this certification, which rewards the most attractive companies to work for in the world.

The Top Employer Institute assesses the design and implementation of the Human Resources practices of leading companies based on its HR Best Practices Survey (a survey of over 100 questions out of 600 people development practices) and an audit. Specifically, 6 areas composed of 20 topics are considered, such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being and diversity and inclusion, between other.

Bet on talent

One of the distinguishing features of Sanofi Spain is its commitment to talent, with programs that empower employees and provide them with training tools and career opportunities within the company. “Personal development is one of the main pillars of our Human Resources policy, we understand that individual success is directly linked to collective success and we work to design policies and processes that allow us to support the development of our employees and their career development. goals ”, explains Carme Jordà. “As part of this philosophy, we offer continuous professional opportunities to our employees so that they can grow and learn,” adds the director of human resources.

Continuous development, team empowerment, total compensation model and a high performance culture are part of Sanofi Spain’s talent strategy. To achieve this, the company favors the promotion of internal movements over external hiring and develops specific initiatives such as mentoring and reverse mentoring (from the youngest employees to more experienced managers), two programs in which employees have the benchmark of a mentor who invests time. , know-how and efforts to improve their development through a continuous relationship. In addition, Sanofi also offers internship and / or scholarship programs, among which the one-year Talent Graduate Program and the possibility of a second rotating year in the company stand out.

Sanofi also promotes digital tools that enable talent management and which, in the current pandemic situation, have made it possible to maintain the same strategies and programs. Among the resources offered by the company are the iLearn training platform, with more than 1,500 online courses, or the Internal Career Portal, which allows employees to search for employment opportunities at Sanofi at the international. In addition, Sanofi recently created Sanofi University, a global learning community made up of 5 institutes specializing in different fields such as people development or the digital field.

Support for employees during a pandemic

Since the start of the pandemic, Sanofi has adopted measures aimed at guaranteeing the health and safety of its employees, but also at ensuring the care and support of its employees. “Adapting to telework routines could be done very easily thanks to the fact that as a company we already had a well-established policy in this regard and we are used to connecting digitally with our teams,” explains Jordà . In addition, to ensure fluid communication and attention to the needs of the workforce in these difficult times, the human resources director explains that “in recent months, we have carried out surveys to find out how our employees were at different times of the pandemic. , get their opinion on the measures implemented by the company and how we could help them ”. Thus, in order to ensure the continuity of employee-centric initiatives even in the current situation, Sanofi has adapted programs such as well-being, focused on improving the well-being of workers at home and abroad. outside the working environment, in digital format.

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority that recognizes excellence in people-centered practices. With your work, you help to accelerate these practices to enrich the workplace. Founded 30 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified more than 1,600 organizations in 120 countries or regions on five continents. These Top Certified Employers positively impact the lives of 7 million employees around the world.

