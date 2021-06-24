follow the event live with us on YouTube

The day we were waiting for has arrived. Today at 5:00 p.m. CEST will be the Windows 11 Introductory Event. It is the most important day for Windows since the introduction of Windows 10 6 years ago. We want to share this day with all of you by streaming the conference via our YouTube channel!

What we expect from the event

We expect a lot from this event. Some are certainties and others are hopes. Among others, we hope to hear the following things about Windows 11:

Confirmation of its existence (since it is not yet official, although the evidence is overwhelming). New file explorer. New app store. New icons in the system tray. New notification center and control center. Integration of Teams for Life in Windows 11. Bonus (rumor): Surface Neo with Windows 11 or other hardware. News about Project Latte (Android apps on Windows 11).

What time is it?

The event will take place today in the following hours (24 hour system):

Spain: 5:00 p.m. (Peninsula) and 4:00 p.m. (Canary Islands). Mexico, Ecuador, Cuba and Colombia: 10:00 a.m. Venezuela and Chile: 11:00 a.m. Argentina: 12:00 p.m.