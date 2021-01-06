Follow the military Easter live with King Felipe VI

Publication: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 12:33

Felipe VI presides over the traditional military Easter this Wednesday and reappears after his Christmas Eve speech with several open fronts. The first in the army itself, with the letters she received from Franco’s ex-soldiers in which they asked her to disown the government. The second, with the illicit activities of his father, which continues in the United Arab Emirates.

This military Easter is the first three times: the first time in a coalition government, with a vice president and several openly Republican ministers who have criticized the Crown; the first time with the emeritus in Abu Dhabi, whose departure from the country casts a long shadow on the institution, more present today than the snow that threatens to fall on Madrid. And also the first in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, where health measures ended with the traditional kissing of hands.