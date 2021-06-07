Follow this home remedy for glowing skin in old age – Whidbey Daily News

Home Remedies for Glowing Skin: – You can take some home remedies to maintain skin glow even in old age. Even your age cannot be determined by this.

After an age, our skin begins to lose its radiance. But if you take care of your skin. So even in old age your face will look glowing. You can use some natural ingredients to keep your skin glowing.

The glow of the face will come from the lemon

Lemon plays an important role in improving the skin. Because it has natural bleaching properties. Which makes your skin glow. For this, you mix 2 teaspoons of fresh lemon juice and one teaspoon of rose water. You can also apply it on your face from time to time. Apply it and leave it on for at least half an hour. Then wash your face.

Apply a fruit mask

By the way, you must consume fruits. But sometimes you don’t feel like eating it. In this case, mix the fruits and take a pc and apply it on your face. Leave it for about half to 1 hour. This will moisturize your skin and make your face glow. There will be less spots on your face.

Use Maltese soil –

It is known that multani mud is very beneficial for the face. But use it properly. You mix one teaspoon of sandalwood powder and two teaspoons of multa clay with a little rose water. Mix everything well and apply this paste as a mask on your face. Wash your face after it dries. Your face will glow differently.

Apply orange juice on the face

Use orange to maintain the glow of your face. Because it is rich in vitamin C and it is this type of fruit. Which benefits Surat along with health. If you consume it, you can also extract its juice and apply it on the face. This will make your face glow. With the help of this you dry its peel and take it pc and mix rose water in powder and apply it like a mask. This will also make your face glow. This way, if you do the above remedy, even in old age, glow will appear on your face.