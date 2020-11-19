Food Grade Alcohol Market Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2026 Roquette Frères; MGP; Fonterra Co-operative Group; GREENFIELD GLOBAL INC.

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Food Grade Alcohol Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Archer Daniels Midland Company; Roquette Frères; MGP; Fonterra Co-operative Group; GREENFIELD GLOBAL INC.; Jiangsu Hua Ting Biological Technology Co., Ltd.; Cristalco; Lab Alley; The Andersons, Inc.; Wilmar International Ltd; Grain Processing Corporation; Cargill, Incorporated; Manildra Group; Merck KGaA; Puhoi Organic Distillery; Extractohol; Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. and The Northern Maine Distilling Company.

An introduction of Food Grade Alcohol Market 2020

Global food grade alcohol market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.02 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing consumption of the product from the various applicable end-use industries.

Food-grade alcohol, also known as ethyl alcohol can be defined as a special kind of alcohol that is used as a source material or raw material in various applications such as food, beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care for the manufacturing of industry-associated products. This alcohol is generally sourced from natural food ingredients and provides different levels of functioning according to its variety of applications.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type (Ethanol, Polyols),

Source (Grains, Fruits, Sugarcane & Molasses, Others),

Application (Food, Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Others),

Functionality (Coatings, Preservative, Coloring/Flavouring Agent, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increased consumption of alcohol products and a significant rise in alcohol trading globally are factors driving the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of alcohol consuming population along with a rise in the levels of disposable income of individuals; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding the presence of alcohol and its quality in food products & food ingredients is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Increasing concerns and awareness regarding the usage and effects of prolonged usage/consumption of alcohol; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In January 2019, The Andersons, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Lansing Trade Group, LLC for approximately USD 324 million. They have acquired the remaining equity shares as they had already owned a 32.5% share in Lansing. This acquisition will help them in expanding their share in the agricultural business and increase their profitability ratio across an enhanced application area.

In December 2018, Lab Alley announced the launch of food grade pure absolute ethanol products line for the growing demand of the products in the market. The new series added to their existing ethanol solvent category will help in the creation of new growth opportunities and expand their customer base as these products are readily available in different proofs and packaging sizes.

