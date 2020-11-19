Food Pathogen Testing Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group Plc

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Food Pathogen Testing Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group Plc, Eurofins Scientific, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation., IFP Institut Fr Produktqualitt GmbH, ALS Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., DNA DIAGNOSTIC A/S, InstantLabs, Neogen Food Safety, 3M, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Merck KGaA, Charm Sciences, Invisible Sentinel, Promega Corporation, QIAGEN, Neogen Corporation among others.

Food Pathogen Testing Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (E.coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Others), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), Application (Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruit & Vegetable, Cereals & Grains), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Pathogen testing in food mainly involves detection of forms of bacterial contamination by pathogens such as E. coli, Campylobacter and Staphylococcus, Salmonella, Listeria and others. Pathogen testing in food using real-time, quantitative PCR (qPCR) results faster food analysis. In recent era, increase in foodborne diseases requires control from spread, so various food industries are utilizing testing methods in order to provide better quality food products among consumers. Hence demands for food pathogen testing products are increasing. Various techniques such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and immunomagnetic separation (IMS) have developed in market for rapid and sensitive detection of foodborne pathogens.

In September 2018, Hygiena, a food safety and environmental sanitation testing company acquired Biomedal’s Food Safety division to its portfolio. Biomedal Food Safety, acquired from Seville which is Spain-based Biomedal offers wide range of allergen tests products. This acquisition helped the company to increase their product portfolio by adding Biomedal’s products for the pathogen testing in food products

Market Drivers:

Increasing incidents of food poisoning worldwide can act as a market driver

Rising consumer awareness regarding food safety also drives the market growth

Use of advanced pathogen testing kits; this factor is expected to drive the growth of this market

Increase in research and development expenditure can also boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge and awareness about food safety regulations; may restrict the growth for the food pathogen testing market

Lack of technical expertise can also impede the market growth

Lack in proper implementation of regulations; may hamper the growth of the market

At the Last, Food Pathogen Testing industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

