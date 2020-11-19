Food Supplements Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | Amway, Abbott, Arkopharma Laboratoires, Bayer AG, Glanbia plc

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Food Supplements Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Amway, Abbott, Arkopharma Laboratoires, Bayer AG, Glanbia plc, Pfizer Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Comapny, Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C., The Nature’s Bounty Co.., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc., Bionova, Ayanda, ZIJA INTERNATIONAL, Nutraceutics Corp., American Health, Inc., Bausch Health, Stepan Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd among others.

An introduction of Food Supplements Market 2020

Global food supplements market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 due to increasing awareness about health across the globe.

The concept behind nutritional supplements, also known as dietary or nutritional supplements, is to supply nutrients that may not be eaten in enough. Food supplements may include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, fatty acids, and other substances supplied in the form of pills, tablets, capsules, liquids etc. Supplements are accessible in a variety of doses and in various combinations.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (Vitamin, Amino Acid, Probiotics, Omega-3, Collagen Peptides, Folic Acid, Oxalic Acid, Magnesium, Iron),

Form (Powder, Liquid, Tablets, Capsules, Gel),

End-Use (Infant, Children, Adults, Pregnant Women, Old-Aged),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness about health across the globe is driving the market growth

Hectic work schedules of working individuals helps to propel the market growth

Increased awareness of nutrition enrichment fuels the growth of the market

Growing demand from India and China owing to considerable presence of aging population will spur the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising demand of organic food is likely to hinder the market growth

Stringent regulations for food supplements downsizes the growth of the market

Generic alternative availability is hampering the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In July 2019, Amway India launched new enhanced version of the calcium supplement, Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus. This supplement gives essential nutrition for healthy bones. It contains vitamin D, manganese, zinc and magnesium. This development helps the company to strengthen their nutrition supplements portfolio, which results in attracting more customers

In April 2018, Abbott Laboratories launched ENSURE MAX PROTEIN, which is a nutritional drink. This drink contains proteins for building muscle blocks with satisfying the hunger. It comes in two flavous which are Café Mocha and Milk Chocolate. This product launch helps the company to enhance their nutritional product portfolio which further helps to increase the customer base

