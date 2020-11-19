Food Ultrasound Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | Robert Bosch GmbH, Emerson Electric Co, Buehler’s Fresh Foods

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Food Ultrasound Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Robert Bosch GmbH, Emerson Electric Co, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Dukane IAS, hielscher ultrasonics gmbh, Newtech, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Denny’s Franchisee Association, Provider Contract Food Service, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co., Ltd., Rinco Ultrasonics, OMNI, INC., amazon, Sonics & Materials, Inc., Elliptical Design, Marchant Schmidt, Inc, Sonomechanics, among others.

An introduction of Food Ultrasound Market 2020

The global food ultrasound market is expected to reach USD 168.14 million by 2025, from USD 94.28 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the food ultrasound market in the next 8 years.

Ultrasonic is the technique of testing objects or material. It is now being used majorly in the food industries, for modification and analysis of foods using these techniques. Low intensity ultrasound provides composition, structure, physical state and flow rate information about physicochemical properties. High-intensity ultrasound is used for the alteration of properties of foods, either physically or chemically. Some of the examples of high-intensity ultrasound include generating emulsions, disrupting cells, promoting chemical reactions, inhibiting enzymes, tenderizing meat, and modification & crystallization processes. .

With the use of ultrasound food processing can be completed in minutes or seconds, with high reproducibility, reduced cost of processing, simplification of manipulating, only a fraction of the minutes and energy normally needed for conventional processing. Rothberg’s startup Butterfly Network has launched the iQ, which is a cheap and handheld ultrasound tool. It is used with the lightning jack of iPhone by plugging it directly. It is a very easy technique and its machine learning algorithms will guide the users for desirable information.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Frequency Range (Destructive & Non-Destructive Techniques, High-Frequency Low-Intensity, Low-Frequency High-Intensity),

By Function (Quality Assurance, Microbial Inactivation, Cutting, Cleaning),

By Food Product (Meat, Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Beverages, Dairy, Bakery & Confectionery),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Environment-friendly and energy-efficient technology.

Prevention of food wastage.

Process efficiency through ultrasound to draw the attention of food manufacturers.

Growing R&D activities in the field of ultrasonic processing.

Technological difficulties and lack of skilled manpower.

Stringent food safety regulations.

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

