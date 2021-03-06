Footage of brutal beating of Asian man in California laundry to steal him

Posted: Saturday March 6, 2021 9:17 PM

Shock, indignation and horror in the United States by the grotesque images arriving from California. Specifically, from San Francisco, where a man was brutally attacked by three people in a laundry room for stealing everything he was carrying. The victim was seated when the assailants entered without a word and dealt a large number of blows.

The victim, of Asian origin, surprised by the attack, found himself on the ground to continue to be beaten. Her attackers repeatedly shook her to steal everything the man, around 67, was wearing. Eventually, they fled, leaving the man in terrible shape. They are ordinary thieves, according to the police.