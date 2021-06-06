For Marine Le Pen, Eric Zemmour’s candidacy in 2022 would “weaken the national camp” – ScoopCube

The essentials The National Gathering candidate Marine Le Pen estimated on Sunday that if Eric Zemmour, Figaro journalist and CNews star columnist, ran for the 2022 presidential election, “the national camp” would be weakened in this election.

“I am very attached to democracy (…), that only asks one question for me: What is the interest of this candidacy?” Commented Ms. Le Pen during the RTL-Le Figaro-LCI Grand Jury. “Objectively, it is a candidacy that can help Emmanuel Macron to come to the top in the presidential election, which the polls do not allow him for the time being,” said the RN boss.

Speculation about Eric Zemmour’s tendencies to get involved in active politics mounts as various personalities support him. According to the Politico letter, Eric Zemmour is also said to have looked for a campaign manager.

When asked, Marine Le Pen said she had spoken to the journalist. “I told him, ‘You are a respected and heard columnist and writer. Don’t even weaken the national camp with which you are connected, “she commented, without going into the content of this exchange.