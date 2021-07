“For me, where they put a steak on point … it’s unbeatable”

Updated: Thursday 08 July 2021 13:56

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, spoke from Lithuania on the tension in the government over the statements of Alberto Garzón, recommending to consume less meat. And his response was clear: “For me, where they’ve developed a steak for me … it’s unbeatable.”

