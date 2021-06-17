“For Noatum and for me, it is an immense satisfaction to have the human team that we have”

After the acquisition in early 2019 of the American company MIQ, in order to increase its international presence and complete its global logistics offer, Noatum, the leading multinational transport and comprehensive logistics services group, continues to focus on clearly on the care of his talent.

From RRHHDigital, we were able to interview Eduard Moreno, Chief People Officer of Noatum, to analyze the evolution of the multinational and its commitment to people as part of its “People First” policy.

With the manifesto “One brand, one team, one goal” as a frame of reference, the group is heading for the pursuit of its growth as a brand, through the firm commitment to its values ​​and its code of ethics, and concern for people – employees, customers, suppliers and partners – and the environment as a formula for success. “We will continue to develop initiatives that have to do with the essence of our company and with our fundamental objective. The people management service takes very concrete measures to put people at the center. Since Noatum, he tells us, they have articulated their strategic plan in four large blocks:

Safety, health and well-being. “For us, the peace of our teams, customers, partners, suppliers … is, was and always will be the number one priority,” says Eduard Moreno. “It’s something that permeates every detail every day. The cultural part of the onboarding, under our motto # ProudD’treNoatum, allows us to build the culture. We will develop our capabilities to the maximum so that all teams can offer their best version “Efficiency and business. “We want to make life easier for people, for everyone in their country, in their region … and that implies a clear commitment to modernization, to digitization and to making life easier for our customers.” The talent. “One of the concepts we are most concerned about from a people management perspective. At Noatum, we have a clear commitment to protecting and nurturing the great talent we have. It is important to take advantage and make the most of it using all the synergies to keep moving forward, learning and growing within the company ”

Particularly significant is this bet by Noatum in a complicated context such as the one faced by companies in the logistics sector, the Covid-19 pandemic. And it is that these did not stop during the pandemic, quite the contrary: it was made visible that they are an essential service to guarantee the supply of products even in the most complicated moments of the crisis. sanitary. “It was a very difficult situation, we had to react in a few days to guarantee the continuity of the company. The teams were in difficult situations and for Noatum and for me it is a huge satisfaction to have the team human that we have in this group. “

