Foreign Minister Says UAE as Main Destination for Indian Job Seekers Who Want to Work Abroad: Indians in UAE

Strong points

UAE top choice for Indians going abroad for jobs, according to government data, four Gulf countries in the top 5, America the only non-Gulf country in the top five Abu Dhabi countries.

For most Indians who wish to work abroad, the UAE is their first choice. The Minister of State for External Affairs gave this information to the Indian Parliament on Thursday. Citing data from the government’s Immigration Office over the past five years, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told Lok Sabha that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is in the top 5 places to work abroad for Indian and blue professionals. collars. is included in.

Four Gulf countries included in the top 5 countries

The minister said America is the only non-Gulf country in the top five places. He shared this information with Dr Manoj Rajoria, who asked for a list of countries where Indians travel the most for work. In this list, the United Arab Emirates rank first, followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United States and Oman.

The government has set up an e-migrate portal

Muraleedharan informed that in order to enable young people, especially the weaker part of society, to obtain legal employment abroad abroad, the government has also set up an emigration portal. with the information of recruiting agents registered in the country. He said that this portal also gives information about illegal agents working in different states, so job applicants can avoid falling prey to fraud.

Opening of the first Indian “training center” in the United Arab Emirates

The Minister of State for External Affairs inaugurated the Indian government’s first “Skills and Training Center” for Indian workers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year. This skills center was started at Delhi Public School (DPS), Jebel Ali. Indian workers working in Dubai are trained at this center in Arabic, English and computer applications. During the inauguration, the Minister welcomed the fact that the workers were very interested in it.