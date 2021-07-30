Forest fire in Turkey: Forest fires in Turkey’s south coast, many dead

Strong points

A huge fire broke out in the forests of southern Turkey and it has now reached the urban area.

A huge fire started inside the forests of southern Turkey and has now reached urban areas. It is said that there were fires in 60 places. So far, 3 people have died in this fire. Turkish authorities are currently investigating the cause of the mysterious fire. There was also a fire in Lebanon in which a child died.

Many horrific videos of the fire in Turkey are being shared relentlessly on social media. We see in a video that people are sitting on a beach by the sea and taking incense, when suddenly the fire is approaching very close to them. After that, they take their bed bags and walk away from the shore. Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said there were 53 forest fires on Wednesday and Thursday.

50 people were hospitalized

The minister said that now most of the fires have been brought under control. An 82-year-old man is also said to be among three people killed in Turkey’s Antalya region. This person lived in Akseki, which is located on the southern coast of Turkey. Due to the fire, 20 villages and their surrounding areas were evacuated. 50 people who were caught in the fire were admitted to hospital.

Not only that, there were fires in 16 other places in Turkey. This includes the areas of Guvresinlik and Ismailer which are known for vacationing among tourists. The weather in this region is very hot and there is humidity, which makes it difficult to put out the fire. The mayor of the city of Marmaris said he did not rule out sabotage. The Turkish president has ordered a full investigation into the cause of the fire.