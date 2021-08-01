Forest fire in Turkey: tourists rescued after forest fires in Turkey

Istanbul

Some Aegean Sea Resort hotels have been ordered to be evacuated over fears of a forest fire near Bodrum, Turkey, after learning that panicked tourists were waiting for the ferry on the beach. This information was given in the news in Turkish media. The Coast Guard unit led the operation and officials asked private boats to help bring tourists to a safe place due to the wildfire. In one video, plumes of smoke and flames are visible in the mountainous area adjacent to the beach.

Turkey’s health minister said the death toll from forest fires in a Mediterranean town rose to six after two forestry workers died on Saturday. The forest fire started to spread from Wednesday and some towns, tourist centers and villages were also caught in the fire. People have been moved to a safe place.

Russian news agency Sputnik reported that at least 100 Russian tourists have been evacuated from Bodrum and moved to new hotels. Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said on Saturday 91 of the 101 fires had been brought under control due to strong winds and scorching heat. The areas affected by the fire in five provinces were declared disaster areas.

fire in turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan visited some of the affected areas by helicopter on Saturday and provided an update on the damage caused by the fire. Erdoan announced in the town of “Manavat” that the Turkish government would cover the living expenses of those affected by the fire and rebuild their homes. He said tax, social security and loan payments for those affected would be postponed and loans would be offered interest-free to small businesses.

He said, “There is nothing we can do but wish for God’s mercy on those who lost their lives in the fire, but we can rebuild what was destroyed by the fire. Erdoan said the number of planes involved in the blaze, including planes from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, had increased from six to 13, and several helicopters and drones were helping the efforts firefighters, as well as thousands of Turkish personnel. .

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 400 people affected by the Manavgat fire were discharged from hospitals after receiving treatment, while 10 others were still hospitalized. 159 people were treated in Marmaris and one person injured in the fire is still being treated. The blaze spread to populated areas in southern Hate province, but was later brought under control.

Forest fires are common during the summer months in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions of Turkey.