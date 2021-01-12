Forget the AK-47, Russia made the AK-521 rifle, enemy smoke up to 800 meters – what the new akv-521, the new ak-521 rifle revealed, knows the specification range and the firepower

Kalashnikov Concern, the company that produces AK-47 in Russia, has developed an even more deadly AK-521. The 7.62х39 and 5.56х45 cartridges will be used in this rifle. The AK-521 will be deadlier than the first rifles in its series. The maintenance of this rifle will also be very low, so that soldiers can use them easily even in inaccessible areas. It is believed that this Russian company will soon produce an export version of this rifle, which will be presented to foreign friendly countries.

Brust shot will not crack the barrel

According to the report published in Russian Beyond, the AK-521 uses a stronger metal in the middle of the optical link and the barrel. Therefore, it will never crack during operation or maintenance. Most rifles complain that their optics bind between the barrel and barrel during overuse.

The use of polymer also reduces the weight of the AK-521

Like all other 500 series rifles, it will also have an upper and lower receiver. All of the heavy load-bearing parts of this rifle are made of metal, while polymers are used at the rifle grip points and at the hold points next to the magazine. This will not only give the rifle more strength, but it has also been made less heavy by the use of polymers.

The AK-521 can achieve an accuracy of up to 800 meters.

The barrel of the AK-521 is much stronger than previous rifles. Its range should reach 800 meters. However, the company has yet to officially reveal the rifle line-up. Experts claim that this rifle could become the first choice of soldiers fighting on the battlefield in the near future due to its relatively light weight. Second, because of its low maintenance, it can be used in any season.

The shooting mode can be adjusted

Engineers like the American M-4 and HK 416 rifles gave the AK-521 several modes of fire. Thanks to which the user who triggers it can select the semi-automatic or automatic firing range according to his needs. Brust firing can also be performed in the automatic range. In which at least 1000 bullets can be fired in one minute.

Not only the army is also the first choice of AK-47 terrorists

Kalashnikov Concern’s most famous AK-47 rifle is used by more than 30 countries in its army. Composed mainly of 8 parts, the AK-47 rifle requires very little maintenance. This is why terrorists also use this rifle a lot. Many terrorist organizations like Al-Qaeda, Al Shabaab, Boko Haram, ASIS, Taliban, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists use this rifle.