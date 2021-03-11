Former councilor Meritxell Serret, who fled to Belgium, goes to the Supreme Court

Madrid

Updated: Thursday, March 11, 2021 11:19 AM

Published on: 03/11/2021 11:04 AM

The former Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Meritxell Serret, until his dismissal in October 2017 by article 155 of the Constitution, s’ is voluntarily submitted this Thursday to the Supreme Court, after three years of racing in Belgium.

Serret was one of the advisers who accompanied Carles Puigdemont to Belgium during his escape after the unilateral declaration of independence and the 1-O. Now, he has appeared accompanied by his lawyer in order to make himself available to the Court and to regularize his procedural situation of rebellion, according to judicial sources.

She has been prosecuted for misappropriation of public funds and disobedience, although concrete payments for the organization of the 1-O referendum have not yet been awarded to her department.

While defendants in a similar situation were only convicted of disobedience and acquitted of embezzlement, no euro order had been issued against her after the trial judgment in 2019, although there was a national arrest warrant for her to testify. The penalty for this crime is a fine and exclusion from public service for a maximum period of two years.

Serret is still in the Supreme Court, as LaSexta has learned, where ERC congressional spokesman Gabriel Rufián, along with other Republican MPs, has approached to show his support.

As the Republicans assured in a press release, Serret returned to Catalonia in order to recover his act of deputy and to continue to play politics in Parliament.

The former adviser represented the government as delegate of the Generalitat to the European Union, but now, according to ERC, “she has decided to return to Catalonia to continue the political struggle against repression and for a few hours she has been in Spain. State. “