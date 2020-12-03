Former French President Valery dies: Former French President Valerie Giscard D-Esteng dies – Former French President Valery Giscard D Estaing dies

Paris

Valerie Giscard D-Esteng is deceased. Valérie was President of France from 1974 to 1981. He played a major role in European integration. He was 94 years old. Information about his death was obtained from the media. “Giscard d’Esteng breathed his last breath on Wednesday evening among family members in Loir-et-Cher, western France,” the Europe 1 radio report reported, Xinhua reported.

The former president was recently admitted to hospital with heart problems on several occasions. He was last seen publicly on September 30, 2019. He attended the funeral of former President Jack Cherak in Paris. After the sudden death of President George Pompidou in 1974, Giscard D’Esteng announced his candidacy for the presidency and defeated Franco Mitra in the second round.

During his seven years at the Elysee Palace, Giscard strongly supported European integration and worked with former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt to create the European Monetary System (EMS) in 1979. A BBC report stated that Giscard d’Esteng had relaxed the laws on divorce, abortion and contraception during his seven years in power.