Fortnite Season 6 Investigate Crashed Black Helicopter (Alien Foreshadowing Challenges) – Old Sport Republic

News Fortnite Tip, Season 6: Investigate Crashed Black Helicopter (Alien Foreshadowing Challenges). Posted on 05/27/2021 at 12:47 p.m. A number of transitional challenges have appeared on Fortnite’s upcoming arrival of Season 7, highlighting Alien. In this challenge we have to go to the crash site of a mysterious black helicopter.

Where’s the black helicopter?

The first thing we will see together is the location of the crash that you need to go to. This is in the southern part of the map and specifically north of Misty Meadows in the forest above the lake. To help you we have shown you the exact location on the map below. Once there, approach the helicopter to interact with it. Then modulate + then – and you’ve confirmed this second quest of the Fortnite Alien Foreshadowing Challenges!

