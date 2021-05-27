Fortnite Season 6 Week 11 Challenges List & Complete Guide – Old Sport Republic

News Tip Fortnite, Season 6: Week 11 Challenges, List and Complete Guide Posted on 5/27/2021 at 4:28 PM We’re starting the home stretch of this Season 6 of Fortnite together and if you haven’t finished your season battle it’s safe that this new set of challenges will be of great help to you!

Experience the challenges of the 11th week

Every week in Fortnite you are offered 8 challenges to experience as you can get up to 55,000 experiences by completing them all. A quick and easy way to move forward.

Keep the shield ledge full for 1 minute

For this first challenge, one of the surest ways to succeed is to end up in fairly quiet places on the map. This gives you enough time to fill your shield without being hindered by other enemies. Once it’s good all you have to do is wait! As long as we talk about healing and shielding, the next challenge remains on the subject as you will be asked to use bandages. If you want to go faster, fall damage is your friend, although you are reminded that bandages cannot heal beyond 75 HP.

Play different game modes

This is certainly one of the easiest challenges of the week. All you have to do is go to the Fortnite homepage and choose from a variety of three different game modes. Play a role of everyone and you have completed this challenge and get the experience! For this challenge you will have to use the mechanics of NPCs and the exchange of ingots. However, with a particular NPC you have to do this and you may not be sure where to find it. If so, take a look at our guide on the matter.

Eliminate enemies at least 25 meters away

You shouldn’t fight too much for this challenge, either. If you avoid hand-to-hand combat and prefer assault rifles or even sniper rifles, you shouldn’t have any problems taking out an enemy at that distance. This isn’t the first time you’ve been asked to get to the top of the map. This time you need to place a crystal there. In our guide, we’ll show you how to go about taking a closer look at this challenge of the week. If you’ve been playing Fortnite for a while, you need to know these two organizations, Ghost and Shadow. Well today you are asked to visit the ruins, but if you don’t know where to find them, anytime you can peruse our guide.

Inflict damage with the twin pistol

For the final challenge, which is a legendary quest, you will have to deal damage with twin pistols, a weapon that landed in Fortnite a few years ago. The good news is that you will find more than usual.

