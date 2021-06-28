Forty cost-effective measures to take care of the integral health of employees and improve the results of SMEs

On the occasion of the International Day of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the healthcare provider company Cigna Europe today reaffirms its commitment to SMEs by launching the manual “Towards a new healthy SME: a practical guide to achieve better business results through worrying overall health ‘. It is a document composed of 40 profitable measures to promote the holistic health of the employees of these companies and, thus, to obtain greater profitability.

To do this, the guide takes a tour that covers the analysis of the competitive advantages of SMEs, through the description of initiatives and the list of some tools that can be particularly useful when implementing and measuring results. health plans. . Taking into account the close relationship between health and employee engagement, motivation and productivity at work, this document stands out as one more element of the renewed health model that Cigna launched at the start of the year: Whole Health.

Specifically, the approach of “Towards a new healthy SME” is based on a global vision of health care, in which multiple aspects influence: from physical and mental health, access to health care or to well-being. be at work, in financial health, home environment, personal life or support network. This Whole Health perspective allows us to see how a change in any of these areas can affect the overall health of the workforce, which any SME should consider.

In this sense, it is important to keep in mind that, compared to large companies, SMEs are in a privileged position to intervene positively in this area. The reason is that by having a generally simpler business structure, they can have a holistic understanding of the particular holistic health issues of each employee and of the entire workforce. It is therefore possible to offer a more individualized and, consequently, more efficient solution.

In this way, as restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 diminish and the return to the office becomes a reality, the guide aims to inspire HR professionals and SME managers in designing or updating. of your comprehensive health plans, without the need to make a significant investment in time, human or financial resources.

In fact, as Cigna’s latest study shows, “Workplace Health and Wellbeing: What Works? Analysis of the return on investment of health and wellness programs, if well designed, health plans with low levels of investment can achieve returns four times higher than the more expensive health programs. Thus, the health solutions for SMEs included in the guide aim to provide multiple and easy to apply ideas to positively influence the overall health of employees of smaller entities.

As Eduardo Pitto, Commercial Director of Cigna Espaa emphasizes, “our new guide was created with the aim of being at the side of SMEs and, thus, to provide them with the necessary support so that they can succeed while ensuring holistic health. (Ensemble Santé) of its most important asset: people. But we know this is not without its challenges, as many small businesses are short on time and resources. “” However, we would like to stress that there are many benefits to investing in integral health. employees. For this reason, this document offers affordable and simple solutions designed to help SMBs implement quick initiatives that help their business and their employees thrive in these difficult times and in all that is to come, ”concludes Pitto. .

Some of these innovative low budget but extremely positive actions are: launching workshops to improve the quality of sleep, because good sleep is the basis of a clear and productive mind; offer financial education programs to help employees and their families achieve their financial goals; organize team building days, online and face-to-face, inside and outside the office, to foster links between employees and help them get to know each other; promote “check-ins” between employees to encourage colleagues to care about the health of other team members and to support each other if necessary; promote the importance of healthy eating, offer special breakfasts, fruit in the office, install water dispensers, prepare a cookbook with healthy dishes that are easy to cook, etc.

All these initiatives help to better cope with the paradigm shift that we are experiencing. And, as the “Cigna COVID-19 Global Impact” 2 report shows: half of Spaniards (51%) were able to enjoy more free time thanks to COVID-19, but 53% consider that the pandemic has had an impact on their productivity at work. In this context, it is essential to be attentive to the new demands of the workforce. The same study points out that Spanish employees are looking for a better understanding of their personal situation (58%), financial help to pay for COVID-19 detection tests (55%), flexible hours and workspace (50%) or better health coverage (50%).

Remember that the work environment is one of the areas where people spend a large part of their day-to-day, whether in person or remotely. For this reason, health plans that take care of the overall health of employees, besides being a very effective tool to gain competitiveness and achieve high economic returns, have also become a key element in building a culture of strong company and a crucial factor in attracting and retaining talent in organizations with less than 250 employees.

