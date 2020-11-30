Forza Horizon 5 could arrive in 2021 – Microsofters

Speaking to the Xbox Empire podcast, Grubb, a well-known insider, indicated that Playground Games is likely to break their 2-year cycle release tradition. That way, we’d have the Forza Horizon 5 before the next Forza Motorsport game hits shelves.

Forza Horizon 5 could arrive in a few months

We saw Forza Motorsport mock a few months ago [pero] I think we might have the next Forza Horizon game first and I think it might happen next year, ”Grubb said; transcribed by VGC.

No details were given on the location of the next game, but with fans clamoring for a Tokyo-themed game in the series, Forza Horizon 5 could finally be the one.

“They’re in a weird situation where, for some reason, Playground says it looks like they might be ready to start,” Grubb explained. “I think I know the frame, but I’ll let them announce it.”

The last release in the series was Forza Horizon 4 in 2018, which recently saw content and visual performance for Xbox Series X and S. Prior to that, Motorsport and Horizon were on a strict release cycle, taking turns between the two every year. . But, it seems that the new engine would have slowed the development of motorsport.

Turn 10 has already indicated that the new installment of Forza Motorsport will be a new start to the saga. In addition, this one is in early development and is a confirmed exclusive to the Xbox Series X | S. Known simply as Forza Motorsport, the game is confirmed to be packed with new features, especially since Turn 10 has had more time to make the game the best it can be.

Playground Games has also been given extra time to work on Forza Horizon 5. In addition, they are working on a Fable series reboot for Xbox Series X / S and PC. Considering how long Forza Horizon 5 has been in development, it is possible that this version will arrive for several generations of Xbox.