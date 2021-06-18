fossil of the largest mammal on earth: the giant rhino four times heavier than an elephant

Beijing

The 26.5-million-year-old remains of Earth’s largest mammal have been discovered in China. This creature resembled today’s rhino in appearance. After studying the remains, the weight of this mammal would be four times that of an elephant. This giant ancestor of modern rhinos roamed China 26.5 million years ago. According to the Chinese Academy of Sciences, this 26-foot-long and 16-foot-tall creature was the largest mammal on Earth.

African elephants weighed four times as much

Scientists have said that the weight of this huge creature named Paraceratherium linxiaense is 24 tons. He was four times heavier than an African elephant. African elephants are considered the largest animals to roam the earth today. These giant hornless herbivorous animals roamed Asia 26.5 million years ago.

This creature ate trees and leaves

These creatures traveled from forest to forest to eat leaves, soft plants and shrubs. The fossil remains of this giant animal show that its neck once reached trees 23 feet tall. For this reason, he ate their soft leaves and twigs. This fossil was discovered in a prehistoric cemetery in Gansu, China.

A slender skull with a short trunk was attached to the high neck

Chinese researchers have said that the skull of this strange animal is thin. He had a short trunk and an unusually long, muscular neck. It was a gigantic creature with a friendly demeanor. On the Asian continent, these creatures encountered prehistoric hyenas and giant crocodiles. Not only that, these creatures also suffered from the cold of the Ice Age.

The head of the research team said

Professor Tao Deng, the lead author of this research, said it weighed 24 tonnes, which is the total weight of four African elephants or eight white rhinos. He is around 16 feet tall and 26 feet long, the long legs were good for running. His high head rose a total of 23 feet to reach the leaves at the top of the tree. Professor Deng said that the trunk of his nose was extremely useful for wrapping around branches. Its sharp front teeth cut through leaves and branches.