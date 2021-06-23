Found with Earth after 6 million years, this amazing mini-planet is approaching, NASA eyes

Washington

A wonderful little planet is once again approaching our Earth after traveling for six million years. According to scientists, this mini planet had passed close to Earth even before the Stone Age. Then humans living on earth lived in caves. According to New Atlas, the 2014 UN271 space rock has already entered the inner solar system. It is expected to reach its closest point to Earth in 2031.

That’s why this celestial body is amazing

2014 UN271 This star is too large to be a comet and too small to be classified as a planet. Therefore, scientists called it a wonderful mini planet. The team of astronomers from around the world, including NASA, is perfectly prepared to study its structure. Its study can solve the mystery of the formation of ancient space rocks.

This mini planet went from Neptune to the Sun

According to the report, this mini-planet is closer to the Sun than Neptune, the farthest planet in our solar system. This star will probably reach near Saturn during the next decade. The article says that the last time this celestial body named 2014 UN271 approached Earth was 612,190 years ago. Since then, this body has spent most of its time in the Oort Cloud (space beyond Varuna).

what is a cloud of fruit

The Oort Cloud is the most remote region of our solar system. It is located at a distance of three light years. The celestial bodies moving in this part are influenced by the gravitational force of the Sun and other stars in our solar system. For this reason, sometimes they enter our solar system, sometimes they go very far. This place was first discovered by Dutch astronomer Jan Oort in 1950.

Possibility of burning the tail like a comet

This space rock is only 62 to 230 miles wide. Its size is larger than any object ever recorded in the Oort Cloud. Astronomer Sam Deen said in a post on the Minor Planet mailing list forum that it was arguably the largest Oort cloud object ever to be discovered. According to the report, as 2014 UN271 nears the Sun, it will develop a tail similar to a comet. This would be due to the fact that the ice on its surface turns into vapor.