“Foundations must adapt and lead united action in the fight against COVID-19”

Pedro Tomey, CEO of the Aon Foundation: “Foundations must adapt and lead the unity of action in the fight against COVID-19”

During its participation in Demos 2020, the Foundations Forum underlined the urgency of seeking solutions to the problems that the pandemic poses to the population, in particular to the most vulnerable.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 04 December 2020



“From the Foundations, we must make a coordinated and joint effort to mitigate the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, assess measures, study their effects and build resilience, all without losing sight of human rights and contribution to development. sustainable, educating respect for man, planet and humanity, “said Pedro Tomey, CEO of the Aon Espaa Foundation during a dialogue organized by Foro Demos, the foundation forum organized by the ‘Spanish Association of Foundations (AEF), titled “Conclusions of the Covid-19 Symposium: Experiences and Resilience to Future Pandemics.” Tomey, also a member of the AEF Board of Directors, stressed that “Foundations must seek solutions to the problems that the pandemic poses to the population, in particular the most vulnerable, as well as to develop a series of measures that allow us to lead the fight against climate change and the commitment to sustainability ”.

In the dialogue with Pedro Tomey at the Demos Forum, a meeting point to enhance the work of foundations and civil society, participated Dr Rafaela Santos, president of the Spanish Institute of Resilience and of the Spanish Society of Post Stress -traumatic, who explained that “resilience can be developed by anyone since it is an innate skill of the human being” and added: “Resilience is a flexible force, it is the ability to touch the bottom and take advantage of the fall to gain momentum is to start stronger ”.

With reference to the crisis derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Santos described the neural foundation of resilience, “in the face of adversity, the brain is structured and makes us stronger in the face of other crises or difficulties. , such as pandemic fatigue or post-traumatic stress ”. The neuropsychiatrist assured that we have learned good things from the Covid: “We have succeeded in converting suffering into growth, new opportunities have arisen and resources have been optimized”, and underlined the human part and “the general desire to to become more human, to treat each other closely. ”He also underlined the increase in respect for the planet and the enormous leap in a few months towards digitalization,“ which has among other things enabled teleworking and the sharing of knowledge ”. Dr Santos concluded by recommending that the foundations “be careful in the management of resources and call for the implementation of more prevention programs, which consume little, but pay a lot”.

In conclusion, Pedro Tomey paraphrased Camilo Jos Cela, “he who resists, wins”, and advocated “ethics, fundamental for decision-making, for responsible human behavior in the face of the pandemic and for the will to redouble ‘research efforts’.

