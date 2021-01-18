Four appeals filed with the TSJC against the postponement of the elections in Catalonia

Four appeals lodged with the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) against the postponement of elections in Catalonia. The appeals, presented by PACMA, the Democratic League, ERC federalists and an individual, demand the cancellation of the postponement of the elections, which will be held on May 30 and not February 14 as scheduled.

In addition, according to Alfonso Pérez Medina, several of them are asking for extremely precautionary measures, that is to say that the government’s decision to postpone the elections be analyzed as soon as possible.

For her part, the PNC candidate in the elections, Marta Pascal, assured this Monday that they do not rule out appealing the decree. “We are not in favor of judicialization, but we have asked our legal services to properly assess what we have at hand because the violation of the right to vote is obvious. We cannot rule out any scenario,” he said. he said at a press conference.

From the CPS, the first deputy secretary of the CPS, Eva Granados, assured that her party had not yet decided to appeal the postponement of the elections. “We have consulted several lawyers and are awaiting their legal reports. We will decide according to what they tell us,” he explained at a press conference after the meeting of the leadership of the Catalan socialists on Monday.

Granados considered the challenges presented and announced by other entities or parties to be “completely legitimate” because “anyone who believes that their rights have been violated has the right to appeal”.

In ERC, in the words of its spokesperson Marta Vilalta, they see Moncloa behind the resources that have been presented: “It is an undercover 155 that benefits from the pandemic”. During a telematic press conference, he maintained that “everything indicates that it is a maneuver of the Moncloa”, because he criticizes that the Socialists rejected from the start the postponement of the elections and stressed that some of the resources had been presented by parties in the orbit of the PSC. In this sense, he considers that these formations “do the dirty work of the PSC”.

Catalan parties agreed last Friday by majority to postpone the Generalitat elections called for February 14. The party table accepted the date of May 30 proposed by the interim president of the government, Pere Aragonés: “It is the best option to fight against the pandemic and that the vote can be guaranteed”.

In this sense, Aragonés assured that for the moment they have “focused exclusively on the evolution of the pandemic” to “avoid the health collapse” due to an “unprecedented” crisis, and stressed that this date had been chosen to hold the elections because “more people will be vaccinated and circumstances will improve.”