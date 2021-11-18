four-arrested-for-alleged-mistreatment-of-a-young-man-from-a-tutored-apartment-for-autism-in-alicante

The Civil Guard has detained four people for an alleged mistreatment and humiliation of a young man under guardianship in a concerted residence in the Alicante town of El Campello, dedicated to the care of young people with autism spectrum disorder. Those arrested are a person in charge, a coordinator and a worker of the center, which according to the EFE Agency is managed by the Educatea entity, which is in charge of caring for young people and adults with autism spectrum disorders who present psychiatric comorbidity and serious behavior problems.

The events took place in a home, managed by the aforementioned association, which has places arranged with the Ministry of Equality and Inclusive Policies. As explained by the counselor Mónica Oltra, the Ministry of Equality and Inclusive Policies detected alleged mistreatment and brought it to the attention of the Prosecutor’s Office, after an ex officio inspection carried out at the center. The department headed by Oltra drew up a report that it delivered to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which was already investigating irregularities due to another complaint.

Oltra has ensured that at all times it has collaborated with the Prosecutor’s Office and that disposition of all the documentation they have. In addition, it has reported that the relatives of the residents were offered their transfer to other centers, but that they have chosen to remain in the assigned places.

“Our mission is that the people we have in care networks they are well cared for and safe ”, said Mónica Oltra after the closing of the Bioprotection Congress of the productive sector. “When a situation of abuse is detected, we collaborate to redirect it,” he added. The policy has highlighted the increase in the number of inspectors, from seven to 34, who act ex officio both in public and private centers. “The inspection warned thanks to the reinforcement in the increase in staff, because without inspection we cannot know if they are doing things as they should,” argued the counselor and first vice president.

The EFE Agency has tried contact the association to obtain its version of events, but so far it has been unsuccessful, while sources from the El Campello City Council have told the agency that they knew nothing of the case, except what was disseminated by the media. It is a sheltered housing arranged since August 2018 with the Ministry of Equality and which, as explained in the association that deals with it on its website, is the functional home for a mixed group of seven young people who access the center through the dependency system.