four-astronauts-return-from-the-international-space-station-in-a-space-x-capsule

A Dragon capsule from the SpaceX company brought the four astronauts from the Crew-2 space mission back to Earth on Monday, who have spent six months on the International Space Station (ISS, for its acronym in English) conducting scientific research. NASA and SpaceX have reported that the capsule fell off the coast of Florida at 22. 33 local time ( 2. 33, time in mainland Spain), as planned. On board the capsule were NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, the Japanese Akihiko Hoshide, from the JAXA space agency, and the French Thomas Pesquet, from the European Space Agency (ESA).

About eight hours before landing, the separation process from the International Space Station had begun to travel to Earth. NASA decided last Sunday to postpone a little more than 24 hours the process of separation of the capsule, called Endeavor , from which has been his home since April because of the weather conditions. For now, the US agency maintains for Wednesday night the launch of the Crew-3 mission from the Kennedy Space Center (Florida), which will take over and will also remain on the ISS for six months. The new mission will bring four astronauts aboard a new Dragon capsule to the orbital laboratory: Commander Raja Chari, pilot Tom Marshburn, NASA mission specialist Kayla Barron, and ESA German scientist Matthias Maurer.

The members of the international Crew-2 mission returned to the planet with almost 250 kilograms of scientific material. Crew-2 is the second of six manned missions to and from the ISS that Elon Musk’s firm will carry out under a contract with NASA to send astronauts from US soil, which had not been carried out since the end of the program. of ferries in 2011.

