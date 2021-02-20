Four detainees and 14 injured, including eight Mossos, during the fourth night of riots in Catalonia

Publication: Saturday, February 20, 2021 10:52

Eight Mossos d’Esquadra agents were injured, none seriously, by the throwing of objects by participants in the riots last night in several towns in Catalonia due to the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél.

Catalan police sources informed the EFE that five of the Mossos had been injured during the altercations in Girona, two in those in Barcelona and one in Vilafranca (Barcelona).

In the altercations, according to the latest report from the Medical Emergency System (SEM), six demonstrators were treated in Catalonia, all of a benign nature.

The aforementioned police sources, however, indicated that the four people arrested last night in Girona and Barcelona are still in police stations awaiting trial in the coming hours.

Fourth night of riots

All of this happened on the fourth night of riots in Catalonia, the night in which attacks on riverbanks, fires on barricades and throwing objects were recorded. In Barcelona, ​​the violent broke the glass of a branch in Caixa, destroying furniture and computers.

There was also the throwing of objects and the attack on ATMs, commercial establishments and even a police station on the Rambla.

These troubles were replicated in Girona and Vilafranca del Penedès, where stones, fireworks and paint were thrown, also attacking a police vehicle or smashing the windows of banking entities.