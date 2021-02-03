four distance motivation techniques for employees

The digitization process of most businesses has accelerated in recent months due to the coronavirus crisis. Teleworking has been the key to its functioning and continued activity, in fact, according to data from Sodexo, 94% of companies have set up or had implemented teleworking and 63% believe that remote jobs will be created. or that there will be a conversion of traditional jobs to “remote” because of the health crisis.

However, the lengthening of the distance working period can affect the engagement and mobility of employees in the medium and long term. According to the measurement of connection time to VPNs (the virtual private network that connects to the company), teleworking has lengthened the working hours of employees. In fact, during lockdown, telecommuting extended the working hours by two more hours. Additionally, telecommuting makes it difficult to ensure that employees are disconnected outside of their shift. In this sense, a Sodexo report underlines that due to the health crisis and teleworking, 61% of companies are working to guarantee disconnection outside of working hours and during holidays.

Ante esta situacin, los departamentos de Recursos Humanos y los lderes de equipos se encuentran ante the necesidad de buscar nuevas soluciones innovadoras para mantener la motivacin de los empleados ya que, a motivacin de los empleados ya que, un equipo motivado rinde a 44% ms there aumenta a 27% el compromo de the employees. In other words, motivation provides better performance and ensures that the workforce is aligned with business goals. For this reason, Sodexo Benefits and Incentives compiles four trends that define new employee motivation policies, with particular emphasis on personalization, digitization, the experience of each employee and their development as a person and professional.

Promote gamification in HR. Due to digitalization, gamification is becoming a key trend in employee recruitment and motivation strategies. In fact, according to Deloitte, 25% of business processes will include gamification in the next few years. This technique consists in applying the mechanics of the game in various activities of the company such as in the selection process, in training and in relations with colleagues. In this sense, gamification can be implemented in various HR actions, for example to facilitate the remote integration of new employees via video games, to carry out training based on “ game-based learning ” or , simply to foster relationships with staff. through a match day. These tools promote socialization and group cohesion within companies, as well as serve as a guide for new workers. In addition to highlighting the more positive side of tasks, gamification can help awaken the competitive spirit to achieve achievements and overcome challenges, also strengthening team feeling and improving the work environment. Bet on a dynamic of ‘Workflow’. Teleworking has meant that many companies have had to adapt their processes and use digital tools to organize tasks and manage teams remotely. Workflow systems are a way of working with digital files that streamlines approval procedures between teams. This method can be used by companies to define processes that adapt and respond to the new working methods put in place by the health crisis. Thanks to these systems, workers cope with the remote working day in an orderly fashion and without significantly altering their routine. This is essential because the older generations have faced teleworking with more difficulty and their motivation and commitment have been affected, indeed, according to Sodexo data, 31% of companies identified that the older generations (X and BabyBoomers) had a harder time adjusting to telecommuting. For this reason, companies may find dynamic “workflow” as an option to make remote working more bearable, easier and orderly for all employees and to create a good working environment. Promote “Snack learning”. Training is a great tool to encourage employee motivation. In this digital transformation process, companies’ training policies must also be oriented towards a more digital trend in line with current needs, in fact, according to a Sodexo report, due to teleworking, 44% of companies offer support and continuous training on remote work. To address this, companies can implement ‘snack learning’ or also known as micro-learning, which is a form of learning based on smaller, more segmented content formats. In this way, company training does not require a physical presence and will increasingly rely on little online pills in the form of tutorials that employees can consult when they want. In addition, this system allows employees to configure the content they want to learn themselves, so that their involvement is greater and the learning performance is multiplied. Promote internal talent with “location” programs. This formula consists of using personnel selection techniques internally to analyze the capacities and talents of employees and their possible adaptation to other positions or to new responsibilities within the company itself. According to the Hays ‘What Workers Want’ study, lack of motivation at work is the number one reason employees want a career change, and 45% point out that the number one cause of professional dissatisfaction is professional growth. In this sense, through these involvement strategies, employees feel that the company cares about their professional development, and the company, for its part, takes care to maintain the best professionals among its employees and to cover its talent needs with people you can trust.

“It is important that companies and more particularly human resources departments look for new techniques to motivate employees adapted to this new work environment so marked by digitization”, explains Miriam Martn, Marketing Director of Sodexo Benefits and Incentives. “Methods such as gamification or corporate snack learning and training programs will be key motivational strategies for employee development as a source of job satisfaction and talent retention.

