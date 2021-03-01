Four e-learning trends for effective business training plans

The changes experienced in 2020, both social and technological, have caused the rise of online training in the business world. Without going any further, 90% of global companies today use e-learning, against only 4% in 1995. This training model is growing to become an innovative and fundamental element for the development of internal talents in organizations, able to adapt to the continuous changes of the digital age.

However, not all businesses can keep pace. To help them, OKN Learning, the leader in LMS implementation in Spain, lists the 4 fundamental trends in e-learning to make its e-learning plan much more effective in 2021.

The experience will become the protagonist of the training

Current technology has allowed e-learning to adapt to the needs of new generations of professionals, opening the doors to a new user experience that is much more intuitive and dynamic, reminiscent of the most popular streaming platforms. This trend, currently known as X-learning, uses the new LXP (Learning Experience Platform) to provide the user with much more personalized training, accessible anytime, anywhere.

Business Intelligence will be essential to optimize training results

If in 2020 Big Data was already a reality in the training processes of many companies, in 2021 its use is becoming more relevant than ever. Teleworking and the need to set up 100% online training have made it essential to be able to monitor, measure and optimize learning processes, in order to guarantee their effectiveness. Thus, BI is nowadays a very powerful tool for analyzing data from online training platforms which traditionally did so in a much more superficial and limited way.

Mobile will be proclaimed essential format of 2021

According to the latest data published by IAB Spain, in Spain 2 out of 3 minutes that you surf the Internet are done from a smartphone. This, added to the telecommuting and offshoring of the professionals who make up the workforce, has forced e-learning platforms to evolve, adapting their technology and resources to deliver a 100% responsive learning experience. Thus, any professional can access the training content from any location or device (tablet, mobile, PC, etc.).

Gamification will be a key factor in improving participation and motivation

Considering the fact that in the digital age, users’ attention lasts around 20 minutes, gamification is a powerful ally that improves knowledge retention in e-learning training. It encourages completion of training courses and increases levels of motivation and participation. More and more online training platforms take advantage of dynamics such as games, points, leaderboards, levels, etc. to create an effective and engaging learning experience.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital