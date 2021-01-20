LETTER SIZE

Four essential tips for learning and strengthening English during a pandemic

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – January 20, 2021



How has COVID changed your life and is the way you study English special? To answer this question, the British Council, the UK’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities, released the results of a survey of its community of people interested in learning and certification. of English in Spain.

English reinforces its importance in the wake of the pandemic

Among the results, with an average score of 9/10, the survey highlights the great importance that 91% of respondents place on the use of English for their work or professional future. Among them, 39% saw their need to learn this language further reinforced because of the pandemic. Another of the conclusions of the survey is that 77% of the people consulted (with an average score of 8/10), consider that it is very important to obtain a diploma that proves their level of English, given the current situation.

The survey, carried out by the British Council to detect new trends in the study and certification of English following the pandemic, also reflects the new lifestyles imposed by the covid. Thus, the new forms of teleworking or home study encourage the use of self-study materials when it comes to continuing or resuming learning English.

Keys to not stopping the effort

In line with recorded trends, the institution has activated the Learn English at Home portal, which compiles tips and a selection of study materials to help those determined to learn English in 2021.

In this sense, the organization reminds us of some keys to keep in mind to promote continuity in the study of this language and prevent that after a few months, it does not become a goal for the new year without fulfilling it.

Set goals for yourself (and a realistic timeline for achieving them). Experts warn that we should set ourselves the goal we want to achieve (a title? Improving English for Work? Understanding Netflix Series?). Then we have to start working from the smaller goal (an exam to get to B1 instead of C2; the ability to read an article in The Economist instead of writing a financial article). And finally, set a realistic deadline to achieve this goal: it is better not to set a deadline of one month from the start, because the effective improvement of a language takes more time. Find the time. Now that many work, study and spend much of the day at home, it is necessary to set aside time for English. It is convenient to think about our best time and how much time we can devote to the language. In this sense, it is better to set aside 15 ‘quality’ minutes per day, rather than considering ‘two hours’ which we don’t have. In this process, rest is also important: why not set up a “free English” day each week? Create the space. Closely related to the previous tips and new confined life routines, experts recommend moving with the computer or mobile device to a different place from where we use to study or work, and thus create our ” English corner ”. It is important to motivate yourself at each session, by surrounding yourself with books, dictionaries, photos and objects that evoke the learning of this language. It may even be beneficial to establish your own ritual, accompanying the study with a cup of tea. Interact in English. Feeling accompanied and supported during the learning process is one of the keys to not stopping the effort. Participating in an online group with other students, speaking in English and sharing experiences is very beneficial according to experts. It is also important to find educational references on the Internet, participate in forums and communities or use online support platforms. Finally, having the advice of teachers, who can help us plan and advance our learning (online, face-to-face or blended) is another recommendation.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT