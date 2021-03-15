Four-hour working day, conciliation, flexibility … the keys to becoming the “ happiest ” company in the world

BigBuy, the Valencian company, specializing in the supply of products, logistics and technology to customers who sell in the online channel, established at the beginning of this year improvements in the conditions of its employees, among which: the day of 4-day work, intensive working day with flexible entry and exit times, as well as telecommuting and subsidized medical insurance for the team and their family.

These advantages have been added to many others that they implement from the beginning, such as the five weeks of annual vacation (which means a total of 27 working days), their own dining room in the facilities, in which a menu is prepared. on a daily basis, in good health for all employees, leisure areas with table tennis, football, darts and arcades, as well as open space workspaces, physiotherapists and team building events, as far as COVID allow it.

Salvador Esteve, CEO of the company says: “We are obsessed with being the happiest company in the world, and it happens because our employees, customers and partners are happy with BigBuy. We know that if the team is happy, this energy flows into all areas of the business and customers perceive and appreciate it positively. “

The aim of these improvements is to help reconcile personal and professional life, since the company works for the goals of OKR and, thanks to this, all positions and departments are clear on the direction of the company and can support each other.

BigBuy is consolidating with an 80% growth in 2020, with a turnover of more than 65 million euros and increasing its team with the hiring of more than 100 people. All of them are professionals from different areas of the business such as programming, design, marketing, production, operations and customer service. The team is made up of more than 16 different nationalities.

