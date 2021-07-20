Four initiatives for companies to achieve the zero emission goal

By 2050, all countries in the European Union should already have reached net zero emissions. This is a challenge for which we are all responsible, as its success depends on being able to be on time to mitigate climate change.

Without going any further, the report entitled “Taking Stock: A Global Assessment of Net Zero Targets”, recently published jointly by the think tank Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit and the University of Oxford, explains that at least 21% of 2,000 largest companies have plans to meet the goal of being emissions neutral.

David Vega, CEO of Lexington flexible workspaces, saw how this practice is gaining more and more awareness among companies: “Many companies choose our workspaces to establish their offices because of the commitment we have acquired, not only with the care of people, but also of the environment “

For example, Lexington has launched four initiatives (as part of its We make it ECO project) to promote sustainability, be part of the solution and help mitigate global warming.

1. Hybrid work solutions

Lexington promotes hybrid methodologies between face-to-face work and remote work for companies that decide to bet on their locations, which means a marked reduction in travel and, consequently, a reduction in polluting emissions. This type of hybrid office allows access to physical spaces, both private and common, a few days a week, while the other part of the week is allocated to the increasingly established home office ”.

2. Buildings with energy saving certificate

A certified energy efficient building maximizes operational efficiency and minimizes environmental impacts. According to David Vega: “Companies increasingly value being housed in a building with energy efficient certification. We are convinced that this trend will increase in the years to come ”.

3. The three Rs of gold: recycling, reuse and reduction

Waste management, recycling and minimizing the use of plastics have become fundamental tasks of companies committed to the environment. In addition to the carbon emissions from waste, its treatment poses an environmental sustainability issue. Vega explains that in Lexington, in addition to having recycling points for paper, batteries and toners in all of its spaces, “we are developing an ambitious plan to reduce plastics, as well as to promote reusable packaging. For example, we rely both on purified water taps to replace plastic bottles, and on coffee beans to avoid aluminum components, ”he emphasizes.

4. Invest in green, but not just with money

If there is one action that stands out for its benefits for the ecosystem, it is undoubtedly that of planting trees: oxygen production, air purification, erosion control and much more. It is for this reason that Lexington has launched a tree planting project that will see the light of day in the coming months and with which it intends to consolidate its firm commitment to sustainability. In the words of its CEO: “The objective of this reforestation plan is to allocate part of our profits to reducing the greenhouse effect and global warming.

Coworking for companies: 40 years of success in Spain

The concept of flexible workspaces has become more well known in recent years due to the effervescence of the start-up ecosystem in Spain, although it is a working system that is successful in our country for four decades: “Lexington was founded in 1981 and, after a long journey and a firm commitment to customer service of the highest level, we have earned the trust of large global companies that are leaders in industries as diverse as insurance. , banking, new technologies or the pharmaceutical sector, ”explains Vega.

Lexington’s flexible workspaces deliver mid- to long-term operating cost efficiency that conventional corporate headquarters cannot always deliver and, in addition, they have differential values ​​such as average space. per workstation well above the market average. the inclusion in its commercial proposal of many additional services at no additional cost for companies.

