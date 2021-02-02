LETTER SIZE

Four key policies applied by Umivale to achieve work inclusion in companies

February 01, 2021



Mutual Umivale has successfully passed the annual monitoring and control assessment of the Bequal PLUS label, a distinction it obtained in 2020 after having extended and improved its level of certification from standard to PLUS.

This is the accreditation that the Bequal Foundation grants to institutions and companies that carry out policies in favor of people with disabilities. Thanks to an external audit, it was verified that the Umivale mutual company continues to comply with the demanding standards in the categories of governance, positive action and equal opportunities and non-discrimination of the Bequal Plus model of distinction.

2021 Work Inclusion Goals at Umivale

Promotion and awareness. One of the objectives of the badge is to promote and raise awareness of the professional integration of disabled people. Indeed, in this first revision of the seal that it obtained in 2020, compliance with the legal job reservation quota of 2% for people with disabilities was verified. Strategic accessibility plan. The mutual has drawn up a strategic action plan on accessibility, applicable both to the reforms of existing centers and to the new centers integrated into the service network. In this sense, highlight the improvements in terms of signage and display, with the establishment of a reception model with offices designed with universal accessibility parameters and adapted bathrooms, elevators and equipment. Likewise, evacuation procedures, alarm systems and accessible means of evacuation have been put in place. They are also gradually being integrated into clinical car parks for people with reduced mobility, identified through the network of centers on Umivale’s various digital platforms. Inclusive language as a communication strategy. It also highlights the use of an inclusive message in its communication strategy, as well as the provision of easy-to-read content on the company’s website, with the collaboration of the leading institution in the field. promoting the rights of people with disabilities Full Inclusion, producing audiovisual material incorporating Spanish sign language and subtitles. Equal opportunities. The mutual has implemented a strategy for inclusion and management of disability and specifically integrates equal opportunities in its fundamental documents. In addition, Umivale carries out actions that promote the use of resources and facilities by people with disabilities, and its workers have specific behavior and action guidelines to provide them with the best treatment.

Mutual Umivale obtained the Bequal label for the first time in 2016 and since then it has passed the monitoring and follow-up evaluations carried out by the auditors of the Bequal Foundation every year. In 2020, it expanded its level of certification by obtaining the Bequal Plus recognition.

The Bequal distinction model was born in 2012 from the work of systematization in a model of indicators that integrates all the heritage and experience of CERMI, the ONCE Foundation and FEACEM. There are three levels of accreditation: Bequal, Bequal PLUS and Bequal Premium. The seal is valid for three years and is subject to annual reviews during which the maintenance of accredited criteria and the continuous improvement of the system for promoting equal opportunities for workers and people with disabilities are verified.

