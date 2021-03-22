Four labor market and employment trends for this 2021

Temporary employment agencies (ETTs) managed 4.4 million contracts in 2020, or one in five temporary contracts signed in a year marked by the pandemic. And the conclusion that the experts at HR company Nexian have come to is that while 2021 should not be a key year for the recovery of the labor market, it may be so for this sector.

In a context of lived uncertainty, the flexibility offered by temporary employment agencies was essential to withstand the vagaries of the crisis. In fact, the Autonomous Communities with the highest rate of participation in temporary agency work have better retained employment, in particular that of young people and workers in the manufacturing industry.

In this general environment, and with the aim of making an x-ray of employment and labor relations 2021, Nexian organized a round table, digital and open to the public, in which the most innovative and striking aspects of the market of current Spanish work.

The event, which had the participation of Andreu Cruaas, president of Asempleo, employer of ETT; Pedro Ribes, National President of AEDIPE (Spanish Association for the Management and Development of People) and Director of Human Resources of Catalana de Occidente; Laura Corrales, Director of Human Resources at Salinas Packaging Group, Manuel Vila, CEO of Newtesol -Cntabra awarded in the “Operational Excellence” category at the world’s largest nuclear industry fair-, and Vctor Espinosa, Director of Development Nexian company, as moderator of the event, extracted some of the “Keys to labor relations 2021”

Here are some of the most commented aspects during the session:

The main uncertainty for businesses is regulatory uncertainty. Businesses need a pragmatic and stable regulatory framework that allows them to compete in a fully globalized world. Hence the great impact that the new labor regulations will have on companies’ HR strategy. In the opinion of experts, regulatory rigidity runs counter to the necessary flexibility and adaptation to change demanded by the market. Smaller and smaller companies. Currently, SMEs employ 65% ​​of the workforce and this phenomenon will continue to worsen. The new industrialization, smarter and less labor intensive every day, generalizes outsourcing in companies. The participating speakers agreed that, more and more, companies are recruiting a very specific type of professionals for specific projects, generating a continuous entry and exit of professionals, who perform their tasks remotely, in many cases not only geographically. but also normatively. Continuing education essential. Professional life represents an average of 44 years of work. According to experts, the current workers of this period will not only go through different companies, but we will change professions two or three times, in some cases by their own desire, in others pushed by the labor market. Hence the necessary continuing education that companies and individuals are required to follow in order to survive. In this very demanding environment, relations between the company and the professional are more and more bilateral. Beyond group solidarity, the growing flexibility of the labor market and the need for the company to attract and retain talents, lead professionals to increasingly negotiate their conditions individually, through agreements company or sectoral agreements.

“Beyond telecommuting as last year’s big discovery, the challenges for the world of work are enormous,” said Vctor Espinosa, Director of Corporate Development at Nexian. Among these challenges, he mentioned “health prevention, equality, conciliation, ERTE, recruitment and retention of talent, productivity, corporate culture, globalization or legal regulations”.

Faced with this situation, Nexian’s commitment is to provide global solutions in the management and development of people within organizations and to provide specific responses in interim, training, advice and selection to meet the current challenge.

