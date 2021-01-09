Four Madrid metro stations have been authorized to serve the homeless due to the cold and snowstorm

The vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, announced that four stations of the Madrid metro have been installed for the Samur Social staff to take care of the homeless who need it and, in addition and exceptionally, the rest. Suburban stations will remain open at dawn.

More specifically, the stations Latina, Opera, Tirso de Molina, in the central almond tree of the capital, and the Art Station, in the Atocha region, have been empowered to take care of the homeless people who need it. due to the low temperatures and the snowstorm that hits the capital.

In a note on his personal Twitter account, the vice president also argued that all suburban stations would remain exceptionally open at night. Thus, the Madrid metro will operate this Saturday 24 hours.

During the early hours of this Saturday, between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., Metro maintained the line 8 train service, stopping at T4 airport, T1, T2, T3 and Nuevos Ministerios airport, to guarantee the mobility of travelers to and from the airport.