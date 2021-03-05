Four main keys that affect worker satisfaction and engagement

Usually companies approach the absenteeism of their employees from an approach centered essentially on the measurement of data, this analysis is followed by the activation of preventive measures related to health (Occupational Safety, Health Promotion and Prevention, Health activity, Health surveillance …), sometimes involving sanctions, with the aim of reducing absenteeism rates.

This produces results linked to very short-term declines in the index, but not long-term or permanent, as it neglects the influence of other factors such as people management policies and their relationship to the ‘business.

In order to fight and intervene on absenteeism, a more global and comprehensive approach is necessary, resulting from a much more in-depth and holistic analysis of the causes of absenteeism in organizations. Analysis that identifies global intervention actions that define a common strategy impacting the organization, allowing the implementation of combined prevention and health actions as well as general human resources actions at organizational and cultural level.

Factors such as the organizational system, the leadership style of the company, the remuneration policies put in place are, among others, key, as they have a direct impact on the commitment and satisfaction of staff towards screw your business.

Numerous studies link this direct relationship between job satisfaction and the absenteeism rate: the more the employee is satisfied with the company, the lower the absenteeism rate (Rhodes and Steers. 1990).

At this point, what are the most influential factors in staff satisfaction with your business?

Adecco Learning & Consulting has carried out a study with more than 20,000 employees from different companies, geographical areas and sectors in Spain, with the aim of knowing the level of satisfaction and commitment of the staff of a company and the factors that determine it.

The most relevant findings suggest that command leadership style, internal communication, work organization and planning, and professional development opportunities are critical to this satisfaction.

As mentioned earlier, there are a series of factors that can influence an employee’s motivation to attend, and these factors are, among other things, related to the satisfaction and commitment they feel with the organization.

This satisfaction and commitment are linked to aspects such as: the leadership style of managers, the organization of work and workload, the working conditions of employees, opportunities for professional development and internal communication in the company.

With this data, it can be reasonably intuitive that companies that have designed and implemented HR policies that cover the aforementioned aspects and that are also aligned with employee needs, will have a lower absenteeism rate.

These HR policies must be part of a general plan including prevention and health promotion measures, which combines the two projects and forms part of a joint intervention plan.

In order to implement this intervention project, we consider the need for a situational diagnosis of the company as key, as a starting point before designing a work plan. An analysis that makes it possible to identify proposals for multidisciplinary actions, as well as continuous monitoring throughout their implementation.

The success of the overall absenteeism management project depends on the completion of certain initial work phases which guarantee its correct analysis and a correct action plan. Specifically, there are three:

1 phase: assessment and diagnosis of the company

Analyze aspects related to both strategy, HR policies and health-related information; psychosocial assessments, current dismissal methodology, etc … It is also relevant to have information on the needs and motivations that employees have related to these policies, often the HR measures or tools are adequate, but they are somewhat removed from the needs and interests that the employee has at the time, in that sense alignment is key. On the basis of these results, a work plan is established with actions prioritized according to the situation of the company.

Phase 2: project implementation

It is essential at this time to have a “complete master plan” for absenteeism, establishing a map of interlocutors, pre-indicated and specific dashboards. These actions include a draft health and safety policy, the implementation of leave management, the development of a remuneration policy, an awareness plan, training, etc.

At this stage of the program, it is necessary to ensure the proper transmission of information to employees, which is why an “internal communication plan” has been established, which will last throughout the project and ensure knowledge of it.

3 phases. Implementation and follow-up audits

It is important to constantly monitor the project and the impact of the actions on the initial absenteeism rate. In addition, it is interesting to continue these audits on a regular basis over time.

This project has a work schedule that must have a certain amount of time for the change and implementation to have results.

What is clear is that only by applying a holistic and multidisciplinary perspective and with a clear and concise work process can absenteeism be avoided and addressed.

