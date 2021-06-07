Four members of a Muslim family killed in “deliberate” battering ram attack – ScoopCube

Four members of a Muslim family were killed in a “deliberate” attack on a man on Sunday evening and a child injured while driving a van in a town in southern Ontario, local police said Monday.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with four premeditated and attempted murders on Monday. “There is evidence that this was a deliberate and planned act motivated by hatred. We believe the victims were targeted because they were Muslims,” ​​said Paul Waight, police investigator from London where the attack was on Took place on Sunday evening.

More information will follow …