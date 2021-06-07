World
Four members of a Muslim family killed in “deliberate” battering ram attack – ScoopCube
Four members of a Muslim family were killed in a “deliberate” attack on a man on Sunday evening and a child injured while driving a van in a town in southern Ontario, local police said Monday.
The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with four premeditated and attempted murders on Monday. “There is evidence that this was a deliberate and planned act motivated by hatred. We believe the victims were targeted because they were Muslims,” said Paul Waight, police investigator from London where the attack was on Took place on Sunday evening.
More information will follow …