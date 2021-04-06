LETTER SIZE

Four mistakes companies make in their training strategies and how to correct them

Limiting training to one department and not paying attention to the skills that are most in demand are some of the mistakes companies make in their training programs.

06 April 2021



Business leaders continue to fight the impact of COVID-19 and have realized the great importance of prioritizing employee learning and growth. Training is essential not only to contribute to the productivity of companies and organizations, but also to keep employees motivated and take charge of their professional development. Either learn to work effectively remotely, or update your knowledge to the demands of the job market, always undergoing continuous transformation.

That’s why Shelley Osborne, vice president of learning at Udemy, the world’s largest online training platform, discusses the 4 most common mistakes companies make in their training strategies.

Use traditional approaches. Workers are used to consuming digital content on their mobile devices and strategies must adapt to this new reality, which has become even more acute with the pandemic. Training strategies that do not consider the digital modality will become obsolete. Do not pay attention to the skills that are most in demand. The changes in the work environment are undoubtedly a call to action for human resources managers to update training programs. Thus, among the skills that are becoming more and more important are adaptability, flexibility, leadership and creativity Limiting training to one service. Training can no longer be relegated to a single service, but must be the business of the entire organization, intrinsic to all areas of work. Creating a good learning culture is the best way to foster the growth of the whole organization. Hire new talent instead of training employees. Some companies still choose to do without some workers with outdated skills and hire new talent. However, qualified profiles do not yet exist for many of the emerging technology skills, or are scarce in today’s job market. In addition, it costs 6 times more to hire a new profile for the company than to train an employee.

In this way, if organizations do not engage in lifelong learning and improve their training programs, they will lose their competitive edge in the market. For this reason, Udemy, along with Shelley Osborne, also reveals the solutions to develop an effective learning culture in businesses and organizations.

Develop and encourage agile learning. The first is the first. Organizations need to give employees time to learn and develop useful skills. This way, when faced with unfamiliar situations, they can use their knowledge to solve any problem and create a culture of “feedback”. In other words, every time a task is performed, employees should be given an assessment of the work done with areas for improvement. It is just as important as showcasing your strengths to maintain employee spirit and motivation. Use marketing techniques. R&D teams have discovered the importance of using creative and marketing techniques in training programs so as not to lose the interest of workers and to integrate learning into all aspects of their work. Employees need to understand that learning is part of their job. It is also important that they realize that their own individual experience will be of great benefit to other colleagues. Leaders need to convey the importance of learning in their organizations, from the most “senior” employees to the most “junior” employees. Training must be present at all stages of a professional career.

