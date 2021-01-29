four techniques to measure the level of happiness of your workers

Happy employees, productive employees: four techniques to measure the happiness level of your workers

If we Google “Happiness and Work”, thousands of results appear indicating that worker happiness has a direct impact on the success of a business. As a boss or manager, we all want happy employees in our companies – people who are excited to come to work, motivated to do a good job, open to change and ready to collaborate.

“Satisfied employees tend to be happier, more satisfied and motivated at work, in addition to being more productive and significantly reducing their absences. In addition, they are more likely to positively disseminate information about their organization as brand advocates and are more than likely to stay with the company for a long time, which in turn reduces staff turnover, ”says Mara Guzmn , CMO of SumaCRM.

But how do you measure the happiness of workers? How do you know if employee reviews are serious signs of unhappiness or are just old suggestions for improvement? The truth is, only 40% of employees are happy with their jobs, according to a study prepared by consulting firm Gallup.

“Making workers happier isn’t just about setting up a ping-pong table, replacing an hour of work with yoga at the office, or going out on Fridays before going out for a beer,” says Mara Guzmn, who adds “It’s about measuring the happiness of what each of us does at work and giving space to talk about it and improve it, especially in a pandemic scenario like the current one where communication and interaction are more difficult ”.

In the current context of the coronavirus, what can we do to assess the experience in the company and get more satisfied workers.

Have one-to-one conversations. Imagine that your company has 40 people. It is unrealistic to expect bosses to naturally spend time alone with workers. Therefore, it is necessary to schedule one-on-one conversations. Many businesses have these types of conversations on a weekly, monthly, or quarterly basis. In developing these sessions, we must be clear about their objectives and explain to them that with them we want to know how satisfied the employee is with his duties and with the company as a whole. Take polls like the happiness traffic light. Sometimes it is difficult for employees to speak to their boss, especially if they are concerned about how the other party will take it. This is why surveys, especially anonymous surveys, can be useful tools. Surveys also help you get quantitative data, rather than just a bunch of ideas and suggestions. Read between the lines. In most cases, employee happiness won’t be obvious, so reading between the lines is a good tool. Be good at researching and knowing the pay scale in different areas to see if what the company offers is competitive. Talk to friends outside the office and ask them what their biggest problems are in their work, they can also give a take on similar issues in our own office. Be grateful for the sincerity and seek solutions. Even if employees voice their complaints, we must take them 100% in a positive way. We must keep in mind that we are not looking for culprits, we are looking for solutions. In other words, if there is a direct criticism, it is not a question of giving justifications / excuses to the other, but of listening, of swallowing our “pride”, of putting oneself on the other side. and look for a solution.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital