Four tips for keeping accounts if you’re self-employed

We know that being self-sufficient is not easy and keeping the books can be a problem, because contrary to what we think, this part is not just about adding income and subtracting expenses.

In fact, it is better to use a program like DELSOL Software, which will help us a lot on a daily basis as long as we take into account the series of tips that we are going to see now.

The most important thing is to keep in mind the key dates

There are dates that we must keep in mind as autonomous people, such as those concerning the obligations towards the Treasury and the Social Security.

Self-employment fee payments, personal income tax returns, VAT returns, etc. have fixed dates that should never be passed on to us as it will cost us a lot of money, with surcharges that can add up until we go bankrupt. .

They can be noted on a calendar, put a review on the mobile, hire a manager to do it for us, etc., anyway less neglect them.

Company finances have nothing to do with

Another mistake freelancers pay dearly is to mix up business and personal finance.

It is true that as a small businessman we feed on money on a day to day basis, but you still need to have an amount saved that belongs to the business and with which the operating costs are paid. .

In fact, even if we don’t have a business, it’s a good idea to pay ourselves a salary, a salary that we will use on a daily basis, leaving the rest at the expense of the business, like an employee. salaries, payment taxes, payments to suppliers, etc.

Always keep cash flow in mind

Cash flow is a concept that many entrepreneurs and self-employed people ignore and which can bankrupt them even if their business is profitable.

There should always be money available for payments, because if something needs to be done and the account is empty, we’re going to have issues, especially if the payment we don’t understand was directed to an administration.

That way, we may have pending payments worth tens of thousands of dollars, but if we leave the money empty and defaults pile up, we may be forced to shut down the business.

By the time these bad debts that make our business so profitable are already too late.

This is what cash flow is, taking into account that there are always payments to be made that we need cash for, having the money available immediately.

You have to think a lot about what to spend

We already know how important cash flow is, so now we understand that we have to think a lot about what to spend when we have a small business.

Spending should be focused on generating more money, that is, improving tools and everything that makes us more productive, earning more euros per hour.

The rest of the spending, at least for the first few years, is superfluous, and just thinking about invoicing and invoicing generates a good economic cushion that guarantees cash flow for months to come.

