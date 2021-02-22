LETTER SIZE

Four trends that show sustainability is the key to business competitiveness

93% of CEOs believe sustainability is essential for business growth and success

As part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda, the sustainability of small and large businesses has become an integral issue that affects the entire organizational structure and is intrinsic to the corporate culture. In this sense, the OECD establishes that it is necessary to seek methods which promote and support new sources of growth through innovation and technology based on sustainable strategies with the environment. In fact, data shows that 93% of CEOs see sustainability as essential to business growth and success, according to research from the Ivey Business School.

A culture based on sustainability is achieved when all employees have internalized social, economic and environmental values. However, the culture of “throwaway”, immediacy and lack of concern for the future is still prevalent. This is why, in this scenario, Sodexo Beneficios e Incentivos, analyzed the keys of this new culture based on sustainability that companies lead.

Human resources teams recruit talent in accordance with the company’s philosophy. Companies in the “green world” or of change are looking for teams with ideas in line with theirs to expand their business family. For this reason, they work on the selection of employees with a commitment in line with the company’s strategy and with values ​​that revolve around sustainable development. According to the PWC study “ Workforce of the future ”, human resources departments are increasingly focusing on the search for a sustainable culture that goes in the same direction as the company strategy and thus transmits it to their employees and future workers. But, in addition, 25% of workers themselves are those who, when looking for a workplace, appreciate that the company has a philosophy and ethics according to individual principles, according to the same study. The definition of new office spaces. Because many companies are working to adapt spaces to comply with security measures imposed by the pandemic, many companies have decided to take advantage of this change to modify workspaces to create offices that are more sustainable with the environment. Main axis of this change, they have decided to include technology and digitization, for example, they are working on the installation of new generation screens to replace paper printing needs. Among other measures, it also stands out through the introduction of new 100% renewable energy sources, and the installation of new parking spaces for electric vehicles or bicycles. In addition, he is also working on the integration of organic waste composting processes and the disposal of single-use coffee cups. Positive action in the environment and volunteering. Promoting sustainability should not just stay in the office, but businesses can and should have a positive impact on their social environment, as has been evident during the months of the pandemic. In this line, companies work on initiatives so that their employees can carry out voluntary activities with NGOs, such as collecting food, toys, clothes or used computer equipment to donate to NGOs or associations. Additionally, many companies encourage their employees to volunteer in tree planting and reforestation projects in areas affected by fires. These activities will not only improve the corporate culture, but will also offer an opportunity for engagement with the company and communication between work teams, if these activities are carried out directly by the employees. Transport to the workplace. While many companies continue to telecommute at many companies, up to 40%, according to the analysis prepared by Sesame Time, in many others the work is still done face to face. Routine requires many employees to travel in their own vehicles, so traffic jams produce up to 314.9 million tonnes of CO2 from additional tonnes of greenhouse gases, data collected in 2019 from countries like Spain, according to the Observatory for Sustainable Development. These behavior patterns have a great impact on the environment; For this reason, companies must work to promote a culture of travel in the workplace by using sustainable vehicles such as bicycles, electric vehicles or public transport, as well as the adaptation of places parking lot. All these actions will have a significant impact on the sustainability of the company.

“Everything that employees do in their private life, at home, on the way to the office, in the supermarket, in their social activities and in general in their daily life can have a direct impact on a corporate culture. For this reason, companies devote resources to promoting healthier and more sustainable lifestyles, such as a balanced diet, recycling waste, non-polluting means of transport, etc. Says Miriam Martn, Marketing Director of Sodexo Benefits and Incentives. the long-term activities generate a social impact, which can be transversal to all businesses ”.

