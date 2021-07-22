Four years in prison and nine million fines for the perpetrators of the Horta de Sant Joan fire

Updated: Thursday, July 22, 2021 6:08 PM

Posted: 07/22/2021 6:06 PM

The shocking images of the Horta de San Joan fire in 2009 are still in our minds. A devastating fire, and at the heart of a fire whose flames reached 20 meters, 6 firefighters stuck between a cliff and a ravine they ask for help from their headquarters.

The outcome is terrible: a change of wind prevents his companions from coming to his aid, even though they are only a hundred meters away, and only one of the firefighters survives.

Twelve years later, this very long process, from which the two friends who lit the bonfire were quickly located and who even took pictures with the fire, begins to resolve itself.

The two officials will go to jail for up to four years thanks to a judicial agreement.

For the first time in this process, the two perpetrators recognize themselves as such: they already claim to have recklessly caused the bonfire that led to the five homicides. The only surviving firefighter and the families of the deceased will also receive compensation of nine million euros.