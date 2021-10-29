four-young-people-arrested-for-sexual-abuse-of-a-minor-escaped-from-a-sheltered-center

Civil Guard patrol, in a file image. CIVIL GUARD (Europa Press)

Last Wednesday morning in Calvià (Mallorca) the Civil Guard arrested four young people accused of alleged sexual abuse of a minor of 17 years that he had escaped from a sheltered center. The events took place in the room of an establishment in the Magaluf area that had been rented by one of the detainees.

The minor notified one of the center’s monitors of what happened, who alerted the Civil Guard. The young people have been detained since then at the Calvià Civil Guard headquarters and will be brought to justice in the next few hours. According to sources close to the case, the minor escaped from the center for minors under guardianship and went to this tourist leisure area of ​​Magaluf. During the night he coincided in the area with two of the detainees, whom he had previously known. After spending the night with them in the bar area, the minor agreed to accompany them at dawn to the room of an establishment that one of the boys had rented. In the room were the other two arrested, friends of the boys who had accompanied the young woman. The four men are of Senegalese nationality.

The victim denounces that it was there that the sexual abuse and touching by The detainees. In the morning, the minor contacted one of the center’s monitors by phone who gave notice of what happened to the Civil Guard. A patrol went to the scene and arrested the four men, who were still in the establishment. The minor returned to the supervised center. The four arrested will appear in court in the next few hours.