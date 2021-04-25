Fourth wave of coronavirus stabilizes with uneven drop in infections

Updated: Sunday, April 25, 2021 1:16 PM

Published on: 25.04.2021 13:15

The accumulated incidence is entering a stabilization phase in Spain, although hospitalizations are on the rise: in this month of April alone, 2,052 more people were admitted to service and nearly half a thousand in intensive care . Right now, covid patients represent 454 critical beds across Spain, and the new variants aren’t helping.

In this sense, Daniel López-Acuña, former director of emergencies at the World Health Organization emphasizes that “stays in ICUs are lengthened, even for young patients, due to conditions linked to the British variant”.

Madrid doubles national average intensive care occupancy rate

In total, nine Spanish territories are at extreme risk due to the saturation of intensive care units, with Catalonia, La Rioja, Ceuta and Madrid in the lead. Precisely, the latter, which doubles the national average occupancy of ICUs, is also one of the autonomous communities which recorded an evolution of the most worrying pandemic of last month: its incidence rose to 398 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which means an increase of 42%.

Murcia, the first region to achieve the degree of “new normal”

At the other extreme, it is worth highlighting the positive development of Murcia, which not only contained the increase in its cumulative incidence after Easter, but also succeeded in lowering its UCI occupancy rate to 3.5%, which places the Region in a situation of new normal in this indicator and makes it the least saturated community in intensive care units. Regarding infections, Murcia recorded a slight increase with 68 cases (two more than the day before) and one death.