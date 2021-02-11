France Age of sexual consent: raping a girl under 15 in France, major change for the first time – France having sex with a girl under 15 will be considered rape

Strong points:

France is going to make a big change in the law for the first time on sexual relations. In France, it will be a crime to have sex with a girl under the age of 15. After this change in the law, it will now become easier to punish in cases of sexual atrocities with girls. In France, there has been public pressure following the increase in cases of rape and sexual abuse with girls, which forced the government to take this step.

On the other hand, activists and victims associated with children’s rights have welcomed the announcement. He also said society needs to do more work to tackle sexual offenses. There is no minimum age for having sex in France, which criminals once took advantage of. It has also been difficult for convicts to sanction legally.

Rape with a girl under 13 in the UK

In France, if a person in the first place has sex with a girl under 18, it is considered a crime. On the other hand, if you are talking about Britain, it is considered rape in the UK to have a relationship with a girl under the age of 13. Recent sex crimes in France include model agents, a clergyman, a surgeon and members of the fire department.

The French Ministry of Justice has said these crimes are unbearable with children and the government is committed to implementing the change as quickly as society expects. Justice Minister Eric Dupond said having sex with a girl under 15 would be considered rape. After this announcement, it is believed that the criminals in France gave a strong message.